Hills Bank & Trust Co Purchases 749 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 74.0% in the third quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC now owns 50,488 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $55.75. The stock had a trading volume of 5,115,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,797,448. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.84. The stock has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

