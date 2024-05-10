Piper Sandler Trims Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Target Price to $46.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intapp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

NASDAQ INTA traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $37.20. 989,464 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625,931. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.19 and its 200 day moving average is $37.13. Intapp has a 52 week low of $30.36 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Intapp had a negative net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $103.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. Analysts predict that Intapp will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $253,890,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,738,269 shares in the company, valued at $244,397,016.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Great Hill Equity Partners Iv sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total transaction of $253,890,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,738,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,397,016.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $705,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 727,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,660,782.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,111,704 shares of company stock worth $258,193,485. Insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INTA. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,263,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,054,000 after purchasing an additional 708,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,513,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,585,000 after purchasing an additional 704,268 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 81.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,152,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,626,000 after purchasing an additional 517,899 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,593,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 44.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,363,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,690,000 after purchasing an additional 422,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

