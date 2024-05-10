CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $95.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $102.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 84.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CRSP. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,118,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,752,791. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.56. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17 and a beta of 1.80.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CRISPR Therapeutics

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total value of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 57,371 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,132,335 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRSP. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,986 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,661,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,506,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 81.1% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 441,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after purchasing an additional 197,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,848,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

