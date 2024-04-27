Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Has $2.14 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Schear Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.40. 42,425,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,821,344. The firm has a market cap of $254.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.13, for a total value of $24,391,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,222,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,753,739.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 341,143 shares of company stock worth $62,580,844. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

