Callan Capital LLC Sells 20,846 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Callan Capital LLC reduced its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,846 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises about 0.8% of Callan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Callan Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $8,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $86.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $89.65.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

