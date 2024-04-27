K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $523,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $279.45. 541,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,134. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $221.31 and a 52 week high of $288.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.51.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

