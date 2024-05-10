Hills Bank & Trust Co Takes Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 32,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1,900.3% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,405,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,403,000 after acquiring an additional 26,985,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,684,000 after buying an additional 8,982,232 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,834,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,280,000 after acquiring an additional 905,087 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,982,000 after purchasing an additional 309,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,213,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,982,000 after purchasing an additional 172,882 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.03. 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,018. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $61.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

