YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at TD Cowen from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on YETI from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

NYSE YETI traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,239,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,851. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.45. YETI has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $54.15.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $519.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that YETI will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 33.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in YETI by 8.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in YETI by 9.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in YETI by 26.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

