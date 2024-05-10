Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) PT Lowered to $80.00

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $88.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.50% from the company’s current price.

CCOI has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.04. The stock had a trading volume of 403,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $57.35 and a 1 year high of $86.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $69.43.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $272.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.82 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 135.34%. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total transaction of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,461.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 26,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $1,680,632.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,653,203 shares in the company, valued at $298,782,164.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.62, for a total value of $147,110.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 54,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,320 shares of company stock valued at $4,669,997 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCOI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 895.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 313.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

