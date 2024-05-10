Hills Bank & Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,180.4% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its stake in Schlumberger by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of SLB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.24. 4,851,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,950,853. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $42.73 and a 1-year high of $62.12.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.
Insider Activity
In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at $11,816,212.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares in the company, valued at $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.72.
View Our Latest Analysis on SLB
Schlumberger Company Profile
Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schlumberger
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- JFrog Stock Gets Punished for Solid Results: Buy the Dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.