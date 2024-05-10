Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) PT Raised to $216.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $214.00 to $216.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.27% from the stock’s previous close.

TRV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $261.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.65.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $218.77. The company had a trading volume of 321,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,428. The stock has a market cap of $50.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $157.33 and a 12-month high of $232.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 7.32%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 17.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $1,064,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,843.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total value of $2,139,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,860.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,827 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,693,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,132,313,000 after purchasing an additional 148,012 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after buying an additional 623,974 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,431,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $560,451,000 after buying an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Travelers Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,124,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $595,075,000 after buying an additional 154,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $282,593,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

