Prossimo Advisors LLC Takes $509,000 Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Prossimo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in LPL Financial by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 13.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $266.04. 259,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $186.35 and a one year high of $276.12. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays raised their target price on LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.20.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.66, for a total transaction of $1,883,263.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,377,676.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

