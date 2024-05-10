JMP Securities Trims Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Target Price to $24.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 227.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Altimmune from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Altimmune Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.32. 2,137,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,656. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $518.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.22. Altimmune has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 20,780.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altimmune

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALT. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at about $479,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 68.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 16,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

