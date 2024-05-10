Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at KeyCorp from $78.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.87% from the company’s current price.

PZZA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Papa John’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. BTIG Research lowered Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.00.

PZZA stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. The company had a trading volume of 894,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,224. Papa John’s International has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $86.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $513.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total value of $202,626.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 8.3% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 13.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.5% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

