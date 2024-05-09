Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Shares Up 8.4%

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.31 and last traded at $1.30. 1,294,684 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,909,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

OTLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $1.25 target price on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $0.63 to $1.05 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $749.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $199.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.43 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 49.19% and a negative return on equity of 41.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oatly Group AB will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 21.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,963,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Oatly Group by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 6,024,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,847 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Oatly Group by 56.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,502,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,812 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP grew its position in Oatly Group by 430.8% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 1,239,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. 68.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in a variety of flavors; and ready-to-go drinks.

