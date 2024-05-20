Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFOGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PFO stock opened at $8.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $8.48.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

