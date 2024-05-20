Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (PFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 22nd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0583 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:PFD opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.53 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

