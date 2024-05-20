Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Myomo in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Myomo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MYO opened at $3.64 on Monday. Myomo has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $104.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Myomo had a negative return on equity of 94.02% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. The company had revenue of $4.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that Myomo will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 186,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,746.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Myomo by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myomo by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Myomo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Myomo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

