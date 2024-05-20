Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 48.2% annually over the last three years.

HQL stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 120,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,025,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,332,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have bought 382,156 shares of company stock worth $5,073,722. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

