Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has raised its dividend by an average of 48.2% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Price Performance
HQL stock opened at $14.10 on Monday. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $11.34 and a 52 week high of $14.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31.
About Abrdn Life Sciences Investors
Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.
