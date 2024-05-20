PayPal USD Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $398.93 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 20th. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $398.93 million and $8.90 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PayPal USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001495 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

PayPal USD Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 399,102,730 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. PayPal USD’s official website is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 399,102,730.39. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99930925 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 59 active market(s) with $10,093,405.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

