Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Aflac has raised its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 43 consecutive years. Aflac has a dividend payout ratio of 29.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Aflac to earn $6.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of Aflac stock opened at $88.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Aflac has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $88.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.48. The firm has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Aflac will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,914 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

