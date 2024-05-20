Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at TD Cowen

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by TD Cowen from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ARHS. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.56.

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $16.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $12.41. Arhaus has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $263.23 million. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Arhaus by 16.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 66.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 98,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,626 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arhaus by 188.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 29,231 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

