PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Up 0.1%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.22 and last traded at $63.86. 2,171,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 16,207,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

PayPal Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.72.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

