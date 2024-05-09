Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Trading Down 0.6%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.32 and last traded at $27.68. Approximately 10,203,792 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 43,164,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $159.57 billion, a PE ratio of -469.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,799.53%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 417,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,611 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,295 shares in the last quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 173,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after buying an additional 74,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 225,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

