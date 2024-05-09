Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Laurentian raised their price target on the stock from C$23.50 to C$23.75. The stock traded as high as C$22.50 and last traded at C$22.46, with a volume of 21007 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.81.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALS. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altius Minerals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$23.25.

Get Altius Minerals alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals Stock Up 2.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.38, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a current ratio of 11.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Altius Minerals had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of C$16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Altius Minerals Co. will post 0.3739763 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altius Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. Altius Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

About Altius Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 11 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, potash, iron ore, precious metals, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.