LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $7.75 to $7.25. The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $6.27. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 28,721 shares traded.

LiveWire Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.96.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

About LiveWire Group

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

