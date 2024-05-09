LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $7.75 to $7.25. The stock had previously closed at $6.74, but opened at $6.27. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. LiveWire Group shares last traded at $6.54, with a volume of 28,721 shares traded.
LiveWire Group Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 0.96.
LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. The company had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.
About LiveWire Group
LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than LiveWire Group
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Roblox: The Bottom Just Fell Out of the Metaverse
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Airbnb Stock Plummets After Earnings, But is It a Buy?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Uber’s Earnings Drop Is Investors Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for LiveWire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveWire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.