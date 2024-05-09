Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Up 0.2%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.22 and last traded at $12.17. Approximately 7,393,606 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 53,257,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average is $11.81. The firm has a market cap of $48.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $337,031.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,068,596,000 after buying an additional 269,887 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $721,065,000 after buying an additional 3,522,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $475,899,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

