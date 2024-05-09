Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Hits New 52-Week High at $118.16

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $118.16 and last traded at $118.08, with a volume of 134418 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.72.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.