Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.61

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $44.61 and last traded at $44.58, with a volume of 97505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

