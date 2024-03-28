John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.51

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.51 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 5672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $568.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the third quarter valued at about $47,000.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.