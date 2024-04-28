iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 70.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,358 shares during the period. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,434,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,828,000 after acquiring an additional 134,285 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 225.9% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 72,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 50,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 363,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,562,000 after acquiring an additional 19,931 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,757. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.77. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

