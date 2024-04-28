iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH) Shares Bought by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report) by 121.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,984 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC owned approximately 1.03% of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Alesco Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

XJH traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.87. 9,337 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.97 million, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.00.

iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (XJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of US mid-caps screened for sustainability and excluding those with exposure to certain controversial business activities. XJH was launched on Sep 22, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF (BATS:XJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Screened S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.