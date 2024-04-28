Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stake Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $55.55. 1,793,874 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.40.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

