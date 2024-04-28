Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 2,423 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after purchasing an additional 673,043 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,828,237 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,270,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,258,000 after buying an additional 334,222 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 130.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after buying an additional 32,558,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after acquiring an additional 34,189,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on T. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T opened at $16.75 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

