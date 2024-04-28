Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $141,015,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $78,000,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,183,000 after buying an additional 955,755 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,032,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,476,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,003,000 after buying an additional 693,985 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BLV traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.20. 435,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 998,530. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $77.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

