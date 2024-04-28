Headlands Technologies LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 120.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,666 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,213,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,295,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,700,000 after acquiring an additional 208,988 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 770.7% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 596,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 528,205 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 264,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 63,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 215,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 136,819 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF alerts:

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BITO opened at $27.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.