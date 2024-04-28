Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 36,180 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,180 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 6.0% of Valmark Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $318,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 510.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $71.52. 1,450,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,181,338. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average is $66.77. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.10. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.73 and a 1-year high of $74.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

