Delta Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Delta Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,208 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 0.6% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JPST stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.35 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.93 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.