Valmark Advisers Inc. Purchases 763 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 15,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.19. 33,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $205.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.73.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

