Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,874 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Q2 worth $9,809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Q2 by 147.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,225,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,540,000 after acquiring an additional 729,959 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,952,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,368,000 after acquiring an additional 487,111 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Q2 by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,070,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362,227 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,203,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,650,000 after purchasing an additional 256,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,534,000.

Q2 stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.28. The company had a trading volume of 316,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,071. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.43.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $162.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.31 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Q2 from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Q2 from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Q2 from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Q2 from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $267,134.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,500.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,904 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $133,613.04. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 253,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,220.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Mehok sold 5,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $267,134.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,319,500.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 337,639 shares of company stock worth $14,994,784. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

