SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.412-1.452, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.930-5.170 EPS.

SS&C Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

SSNC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.24. 1,583,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,173. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.15. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. As a group, analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SSNC shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.22.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

