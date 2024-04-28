Truist Financial Corp Sells 476 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 476 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.36% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $74,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 57 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $529.38 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

