Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Increases Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,011 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE HPE opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

