EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.81

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.81 and last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 16024 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of EVE in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Get EVE alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EVEX

EVE Stock Up 10.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVE

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of EVE by 6.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 174,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EVE by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,183 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVE during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in EVE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EVE during the second quarter worth $105,000. 1.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVE

(Get Free Report)

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.