Professional Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,739 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 840,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,791,000 after purchasing an additional 427,981 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 945.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 555,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,207,000 after acquiring an additional 501,946 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,012,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 113,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.08. 659,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.78.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.