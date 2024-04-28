Headlands Technologies LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,061,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $255,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 44.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,818,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.5% in the third quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TLT opened at $88.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.50. The stock has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.42 and a 52 week high of $106.76.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3124 dividend. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.