Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Shares Sold by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,775 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Sky Harbour Group worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 14.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sky Harbour Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Sky Harbour Group Price Performance

Shares of SKYH remained flat at $8.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,284. Sky Harbour Group Co. has a one year low of $4.15 and a one year high of $13.60.

Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.53). Sky Harbour Group had a negative return on equity of 16.19% and a negative net margin of 213.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Sky Harbour Group Co. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sky Harbour Group

(Free Report)

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sky Harbour Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sky Harbour Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.