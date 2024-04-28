Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Invests $173,000 in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 168,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 50,581 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 79.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 116,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 51,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter valued at $1,770,000. Institutional investors own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRESY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.23. 126,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,936. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.66.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria ( NASDAQ:CRESY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.62 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 24.32%.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima, Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria, an agricultural company, engages in the production of agricultural commodities in Brazil and other Latin American countries. The company operates through Agricultural Business, and Business Urban Properties and Investments segments.

