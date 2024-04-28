Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 194.5% during the 4th quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,407 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 169.3% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,276 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,962 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

LOW traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $229.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,001,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,073. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.98 and a 200-day moving average of $219.82. The company has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $262.49.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.52.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lowe’s Companies

About Lowe’s Companies

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.