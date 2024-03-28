Professional Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Life Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 32,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $58.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,414. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $58.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.83.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

